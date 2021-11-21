First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 664,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,159 shares in the last quarter.

FMB opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

