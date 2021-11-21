First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

