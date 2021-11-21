First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FTXH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 1,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $27.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.