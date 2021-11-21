First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTXH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 1,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $27.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth about $718,000.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.