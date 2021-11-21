Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.16.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.74. Five9 has a twelve month low of $139.75 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,083 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 45.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $2,545,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

