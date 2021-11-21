Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 50,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

