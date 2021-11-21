FLIP Trading Up 46.6% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, FLIP has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00226852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00088486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

