FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Update

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.
FORM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,186. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
