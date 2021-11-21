FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Update

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

FORM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,186. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

