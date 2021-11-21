Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in October

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORTY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

