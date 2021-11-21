Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have commented on FBRX shares. FBR & Co. downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

FBRX opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

