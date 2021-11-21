Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,451 shares of company stock worth $17,197,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $342.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $115.71 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.