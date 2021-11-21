Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.30.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

FTS opened at C$56.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.29. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$26.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8589735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

