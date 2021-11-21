Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.13. 913,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.