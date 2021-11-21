Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Fortive alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.13. 913,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.