FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.59 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $23.59 million and $5.56 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

