Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

FOXF stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.49. The company had a trading volume of 98,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,650. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

