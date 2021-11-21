Frax Trading Up 0.1% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $19.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00090549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.88 or 0.07290445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.50 or 0.99959061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,104,074,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.