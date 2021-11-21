Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FLAC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLAC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,473,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,005,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 131.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 309,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 175,849 shares during the period. 36.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

