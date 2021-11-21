Freestate Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Freestate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Freestate Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,336,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,374,000 after acquiring an additional 316,363 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,213,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,217,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after buying an additional 79,188 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,043,000. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter.

AIA opened at $80.53 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

