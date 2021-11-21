FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $344.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.00 million and the lowest is $330.72 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $163.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $157,106 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

