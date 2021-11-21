FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FTCI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.58. 445,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,101. FTC Solar has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

