Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,839 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Fulgent Genetics worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $437,259. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

