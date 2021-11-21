Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $406.43 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $406.43 million and $2.77 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.58 or 0.99224127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.26 or 0.00490339 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

