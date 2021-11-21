Fuse Network (FUSE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Fuse Network has a market cap of $24.20 million and $1.10 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

