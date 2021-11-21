Fuse Network Trading Down 32.8% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $23.14 million and $789,982.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00090658 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.13 or 0.07232565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,498.34 or 1.00156030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

