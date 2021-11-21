Fusion Price Up 0.3% This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Fusion has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $37.55 million and $5.99 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,178,634 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

