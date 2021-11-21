G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.94. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 624,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $8,750,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 209,973 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.80.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

