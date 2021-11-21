Gala (GALA) Price Up 391.7% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 391.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $3.65 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00218474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00087883 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gala

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

