Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 326,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

GLMD opened at $2.72 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

