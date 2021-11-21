GAMEE One Day Volume Reaches $4.60 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $46.38 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.89 or 0.07218718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,308.42 or 1.00170651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

