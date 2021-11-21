GamerCoin (GHX) Price Tops $0.12

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $38.73 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00090549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.88 or 0.07290445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.50 or 0.99959061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.