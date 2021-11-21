Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in October

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,275,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,855,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,337,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

