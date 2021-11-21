Garlicoin (GRLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,348.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $4,348.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,269,431 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.