GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,960 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GCP shares. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

