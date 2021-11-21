Geeq (GEEQ) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $19.28 million and $290,989.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00223491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

