Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $151.89 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00047496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00222795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 152,555,673 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.