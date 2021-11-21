GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Achieves $57,524.89

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $57,524.89 and $18.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,090,740 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.