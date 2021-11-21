GeoCoin Hits Market Cap of $660,786.96 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $660,786.96 and $1,388.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.29 or 0.00378672 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,793.04 or 0.99263107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00036535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00048389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001761 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

