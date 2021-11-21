GeoDB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,347.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. GeoDB has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $24,347.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00226022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00087944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,035,915 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

