Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,792 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Acme United worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acme United by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acme United by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acme United by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

