Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Tricida worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,651 shares of company stock valued at $887,546 in the last three months. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Tricida stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

