Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217,899 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 274,925 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 162,360 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $137.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

