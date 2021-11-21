Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Weyco Group worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

