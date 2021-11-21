GET Protocol (GET) 1-Day Volume Hits $69,401.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00004325 BTC on major exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $29.18 million and approximately $69,401.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00218474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00087883 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

