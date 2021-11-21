GET Protocol Market Cap Tops $29.86 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00004569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.86 million and approximately $143,671.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00221265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

