GHOSTPRISM Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $9.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00222163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00088273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011624 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,396,887 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.