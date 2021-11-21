Gifto (GTO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $319.26 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $55.04 million and $319.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00225412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00088184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

