GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,521.60 ($19.88) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.64. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

