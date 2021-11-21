Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Down 41.3% This Week

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.47 million and $9.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Global Cryptocurrency

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

