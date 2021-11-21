Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Down 20.3% in October

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBLI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $378.71 million, a PE ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 294.13%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

