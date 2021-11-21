Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Globus Medical stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Globus Medical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

