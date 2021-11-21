Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PUCK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,932. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

